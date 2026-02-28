‘Breaking Up Is Hard To Do’ Singer Neil Sedaka Dies at 86

Neil Sedaka, the legendary entertainer who wrote and sang hits like “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” and “Laughter in the Rain,” has died.

A representative for the 86-year-old’s family confirmed the singer’s death on Feb. 27 to Deadline but did not disclose a cause. Sedaka was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka,” the performer’s family said in a statement, per Deadline. “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

A music legend for generations, Sedaka wrote and sang nine Top 10 hits and penned the 1975 smash “Love Will Keep Us Together.” During a career spanning more than 60 years, he became one of the few artists whose songs reached the U.S. Top 20 in five different decades. In 2004, an American Idol runner-up hit the Top 5 with “Solitaire,” which Sedaka co-wrote with Phil Cody.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Sedaka grew up in Brighton Beach. He began playing piano after a music teacher recognized his talent and urged his parents to buy one. Sedaka later attended Juilliard’s preparatory program for children.

Neil Sedaka Has Hits Stretching Back to 1958

At 13, Neil Sedaka met lyricist Howard Greenfield, and the two began writing songs together. After high school, Sedaka formed The Linc-Tones but eventually left to focus on songwriting and a solo career. In 1958, Connie Francis had a hit with their song “Stupid Cupid,” and Sedaka released his first solo single, “The Diary,” inspired by Francis.

Sedaka found success with his 1959 hit “Oh! Carol,” inspired by Carole King, his high school girlfriend. In the early 1960s, he continued to top the charts with hits like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Calendar Girl,” “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen,” and his signature No. 1 song, “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.” Alongside lyricist Howard Greenfield, Sedaka also wrote songs for Connie Francis, including “Fallin'” and “Where the Boys Are,” as well as hits for Jimmy Clanton like “Another Sleepless Night” and “What Am I Gonna Do?”

Neil Sedaka circa 1960. (Photo by Bettman / Getty Images)

In the mid-1960s, the British Invasion led to a decline in Neil Sedaka’s chart success as a singer. However, he continued writing songs for other artists, such as The Monkees and The 5th Dimension. After his 1971 album Emergence failed, Sedaka moved to the UK. There, his 1973 album The Tra-La Days Are Over included “Love Will Keep Us Together.” The tune became a No. 1 hit for Captain & Tennille two years later. Sedaka also co-wrote ABBA’s first global hit, “Ring Ring,” which was the title track of their 1973 debut album.

Sedaka Enjoys a Career Comeback Thanks to a High Profile Fan…

In a significant career comeback, Sedaka partnered with fan Elton John, who signed him to his label, Rocket Record Company, Limited. In 1974, they released Sedaka’s Back, an album of his UK-only material, which led to a U.S. resurgence. His song “Laughter in the Rain” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974, followed by “Bad Blood” hitting No. 1 the next year. A slower version of his classic “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” also made it into the Top 10.

Neil Sedaka performing in 1976. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)

Sedaka released over 25 studio albums during his career. A five-time Grammy nominee, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983. In 1978, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That same year, a street in Brighton Beach was renamed “Neil Sedaka Way” in his honor. Even in his later years, the legendary singer-songwriter remained active, often sharing performances on his Instagram.

Despite these amazing credentials, Sedaka has never been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.





