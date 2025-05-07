Brawl Erupts In Court Room After Murder Suspect Makes Appearance

A wild brawl broke out in an Ohio court room after the alleged murderer made an appearance. This happened after the suspect reportedly confessed to shooting his teenage neighbor to death.

Murder Suspect Starts Brawl In Court Room

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

38-year-old Domynic Elahee was charged with fatally shooting 18-year-old Jaden Smith on Monday. The suspect appeared in Cincinnati’s Hamilton County Courthouse just a day later.

WXIX captured the chaotic moment on camera when the fight erupted in the court’s viewing gallery. A man in a black sweater and a beanie swiftly made his way through the room. While pushing through the victim’s family and friends, they began to hold him back.

He then started making gun gestures with his hands. Within seconds, other people began to get in the fray and throw punches at the aggressor. According to the New York Post, the scuffle involved around a dozen people.

The fight forced them to stop the court hearing. Despite this, the sheriff’s office said they made no arrests after the brawl. Elahee still has his arrest from Monday, and his next court date is May 15.

Police charged Elahee with “knowingly causing the death of Jaden Smith by shooting him in the chest with a handgun.” This is after a “verbal altercation” Smith had with Elahee’s 11-year-old son, per an affidavit obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

They charged Elahee with murder based on his “admission of the facts, officer’s investigation and death of the victim,” said the cops.

Despite this, Elahee’s lawyer claims the suspect shot the teenager in self-defense. This was after Smith allegedly came to his apartment with a gun. So far, the investigators haven’t found any weapon that proves this story.

The victim’s mother made one of the three 911 calls obtained by FOX19. Out of respect for the family, they didn’t share the call. The outlet did report that the call was “incredibly emotional and heartbreaking.” They could hear the teen’s mother “screaming and crying for her son” on the devastating phone call.

Two other 911 callers claimed they heard the shooting happen, as they were neighbors. “They screamed and then they said, uh, blank shot me,” said the first caller. “And like, it was loud. I heard the gunshot.”

The other caller said, “Somebody said they were shot, and I did hear a loud boom. I’m okay, but I think the bullet came through my front door, actually. Somebody screamed.”