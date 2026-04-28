Instagram ‘Dog Mom’ Says Ex Took Custody of Famed Canines After Breakup, Refuses to Let Her Buy Them Back

Instagram “Dog Mom” influencer is in a bitter situation with her ex, whom she says took custody of their famous pups after their breakup and refuses to let her buy them from him.

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In a recent Instagram post, influencer Elisabeth revealed that her beloved mini dachshunds, Chai and Latte, are no longer with her.

“This is a message I never thought I’d have to write,” she wrote. “Following a recent breakup, my ex-partner made the decision to keep both Chai and Latte. Iw asn’t given the chance to say goodbye, and this has been incredibly heartbreaking for me.”

She then shared, “As much as I love this community and everything we’ve built together, I won’t be able to continue posting on this page moving forward.”

“My girls are my whole world, and I will miss them,” the heartbroken dog mom declared. “Thank you for loving them as much as I do, and for being part of something that meant so much to me. I’ll carry that with me always.”

Through the Instagram account, Elisabeth documented the lifestyles of her adorable Chai and Latte. Days before she revealed the sad news, Elisabeth had shared photos of her and the pups celebrating Easter.

The Influencer Thanks Her Followers For Their Support

Days after the announcement, Elisabeth took to the account’s Instagram Stories to thank followers for their support.

“Thank you for the love and support, it truly means more than I can express,” she wrote. “At this time, I’m not able to respond to everyone, as this is incredibly painful for me to talk about.”

Elisabeth then addressed questions about the custody of the pups. “I want to reassure you that I looked into every possible legitimate option,” she explained. “Unfortunately, under Québec law, even though animals are recognized as sentient beings, they are still treated as property in cases of separation.”

The dedicated pet owner further pointed out that ownership is “generally granted” to the person who originally acquired them, without consideration for emotional bonds. Her ex had bought them for her during their relationship.

“I know many of you are wondering how this could have happened,” she continued. “Because I was a student at the time, he paid for them, which is why he was able to make that decision.”

Unfortunately, per Elisabeth, any offer for the pups was declined. “I did offer to pay him back and become the legal owner, but he refused. As heartbreaking as this is, there is nothing more I can do right now.”

She went on to add, “Thank you for holding space for me and keeping Chai and Latte in your thoughts. I will be off social media for a while, but this page will keep honoring my babies and the memories we shared.”