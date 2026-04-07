Brandi Glanville Criticizes Her Ex’s Wife LeAnn Rimes Over Jaw Release Treatment Video

Although she and LeAnn Rimes have had a cordial relationship in recent years, Brandi Glanville criticized her ex-husband’s wife for her recent jaw release treatment video.

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Glanville spoke about the video during a recent episode of her Unfiltered podcast. “We did see LeAnn Rimes in the news today,” the Real Housewives star shared. “I don’t understand why I saw it, and I’ve had [that procedure] done a million times [because] I have TMJ.”

Rimes took to Instagram last week to share a video of herself undergoing the procedure. In the video, the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” songstress was seen crying.

“Healing isn’t always quiet,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn’t even know we were carrying.”

She further described the procedure. “The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck ‘locks’ to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move.”

The jaw procedure took place a couple of months after Rimes underwent her plasma exchange. She said the procedure aims to “help clear micro-toxins” while adding stem cells “to encourage overall repair.”

Glanville Previously Opened Up About Making Peace With Rimes

During a 2016 interview on the Conversations with Maria Menounos podcast, Glanville opened up about making peace with Rimes.

Glanville and Rimes had a rocky relationship at first due to the Real Housewives star’s then-husband, Eddie Cibrian, cheating on her with the country singer. Rimes and Cibrian later married.

“I think that I’ve acted like a child enough during the seven years,” Glanville said at the time. “We’ve definitely had our moments of not putting the kids first and not being proper adults.”

She further pointed out, “And as the kids are getting older — something did happen with one of them, and I don’t really want to go into it, but it made the three of us, Eddie, LeAnn, and myself, realize we have to be together on this.”

Glanville described her relationship with Cibrian and Rimes as being a “unit.”

“We are a modern family,” she continued. “And we have to stick together in order to keep these little boys in line and to keep them from not manipulating us against each other, and we need to be together for them. So that’s what happened, really, something with the kids, and we just came together. And it’s all fine.

She then added, “And I think that LeAnn finally realizes that I don’t want your man. That’s all done, but we can all still get along and be friends, and so we are.”