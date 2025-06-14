Boyfriend Kills Mom And Daughter, 10, Before Taking Own Life In Mercer County, New Jersey

A 42-year-old man in New Jersey, Fernando Mercado, is believed to have killed his girlfriend and her daughter before taking his own life.

Videos by Suggest

According to NJ.com, the incident occurred on June 5, early in the morning. Reportedly, Hamilton police received multiple 911 calls after hearing gunshots inside a Henry Street residence at around 4 a.m.

As per CBS News, neighbors reported hearing at least five gunshots.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Claribel Torres, 42, Evangelina Velazquez, 10, and Fernando Mercado dead. It is believed that Mercado shot Torres and Evangelina dead and then took his own life.

Evangelina’s father, Bladimir Velazquez, told CBS News that two other children were present at the home during the suspected murder-suicide. They were unharmed. The grieving father, however, has reportedly shared his concerns in the past and was waiting for an upcoming court date regarding his daughter’s safety.

“I went to child services for a very long time, and it was always one court after another; they kept rescheduling,” Velazquez told the outlet.

A Grieving Father

Bladimir Velazquez talked heartwarmingly about his daughter, saying that she was “very clever” and a “strong fighter since the that she was born.

“If we were in Disneyland and she wanted to take that ride and not this one, no matter what anybody said, she was going to follow her instincts,” Velazquez added.

Struck by her death, Velázquez said that his faith is what keeps him on his feet.

“The one thing that I do have in my mind is that it’s in God’s will,” he said. “God knows what path he takes us in, and he knows why anything happens in the world. He’s the only one that can help me and the family feel better.”

Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin addressed the incident via a statement shared with NJ.com.

“Our community is grieving an unimaginable tragedy involving the untimely deaths of three people, including a 10-year-old girl,” Martin said. “On behalf of Hamilton Township, I extend my prayers to their family members, friends, and neighbors.”

Funeral Expenses

Bladimir Velazquez set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to cover her daughter’s funeral expenses.

“She was murdered by her stepfather while defending her mother and brothers,” Velazquez wrote in the fundraiser. “Eva was the oldest sister, just beginning to rise, loved by everyone, and will be missed by friends and family and never forgotten. I love and miss my baby forever.”

A separate GoFundMe was set up to help cover Torres and Evangelina Velazquez’s funeral expenses.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, be sure to contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.