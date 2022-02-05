Bobby Flay Shares What He Always Keeps Stocked In His Pantry, And His Secret Go-To Ingredient He Uses In ‘So Many Things’

Since his debut on Food Network’s Iron Chef America, Bobby Flay has established himself as an unstoppable force in the culinary world. Since then, Flay has refined his culinary skills to the point where he is nearly unbeatable when compared to other world-renowned chefs.

Every time he steps into the kitchen, Flay’s versatility shines through. On Instagram, Flay’s cooking skills are frequently on display. In many of his videos, the celebrity chef shows his fans how to make the most of their ingredients. With his new role as chef-in-residence at Misfits Market, an online produce subscription service, Flay demonstrates how to use fresh produce and marketplace goods to create unforgettable dishes.

In one of his most recent videos, the Iron Chef partnered with Misfit Market to reveal his pantry. Apart from showing off his impressive collection of goods, he spilled the tea on the secret ingredient he, “puts in so many things.”

The Secret Ingredient That Can Transform A Dish

As Flay begins the tour, he emphasizes how important the pantry is to him. “It’s a place that opens up a lot of ideas when it comes to cooking,” he explained. Flay proudly shows off an array of staple ingredients. In his collection, we spot a myriad of Italian pasta, sauces, spices, pastes, vinegar, dried goods, condiments, and baking ingredients.

Nothing seemed quite out of the ordinary until Flay flashed one unusual ingredient not found in cupboards too often: anchovies. Flay shared that anchovies are his, “secret go-to.” Moreover, he revealed, “I put anchovies in so many things and people don’t even know it.” The Iron Chef explained he especially likes to use them when preparing seafood dishes. “I crush up a bunch of anchovies, and put it in the sauce,” he said, “it just enhances it so much more.”

This isn’t Flay’s first time touting anchovies as an outstanding ingredient for show-stopping dishes. Flay once referred to the tiny fish as the bacon of the sea. Although their fishy appearance can be offputting to some, their tenderness allows them to be easily broken down and incorporated into sauces or pastes. When compared to bacon, they have an incredibly delicious umami flavor that transforms many dishes.

On Instagram, one fan was pleased to learn that she was in good company. She was ecstatic to see that her favorite chef was also stocking up on anchovies. “Yesterday my husband asked me why I stock so many tins of anchovies – Lol! I am beaming 😁 knowing my pantry is very similar to my favorite chef’s, Bobby Flay!!” She said.

