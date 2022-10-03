Bob Dylan’s New Audiobook Will Feature Some Big-Time Actors Including Jeff Bridges, Renée Zellweger, And More

Bob Dylan’s writing has been inspiring people of all ages for decades, from his award-winning songs to his wonderful books. The artist is preparing to release his first book since 2004, and he’s getting a helping hand from some very big names.

Dylan’s New Book Breaks Down Music

His new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, is set to hit shelves in November, and it’s been a long time coming—Dylan has been working on the book since 2010. It will be his first book since 2004’s Chronicles: Volume One and since he received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

RELATED: The Real-Life Murder Connected To ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

The book contains over 60 essays about the songs and artists that have inspired him over the years, from Elvis Costello to Nina Simone. Dylan also breaks down what makes a song great, going over lyrics, melodies, and even the emphasis a singer puts on certain syllables.

According to Simon & Schuster’s website, “These essays are written in Dylan’s unique prose. They are mysterious and mercurial, poignant and profound, and often laugh-out-loud funny. And while they are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition. Running throughout the book are a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem and add to the work’s transcendence.”

The Big Names Who Will Feature On The Audiobook

Dylan’s fans couldn’t be more excited to hear his thoughts on music and are equally eager for the audiobook edition of The Philosophy of Modern Song to be released. According to Uncut, Dylan himself will narrate the 7-hour audiobook, but will also be joined by some famous friends.

Stars like Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi, John Goodman, Oscar Isaac, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Sissy Spacek, Alfre Woodard, Jeffrey Wright, and Renée Zellweger will all be featured on the audiobook edition of The Philosophy of Modern Song.

His Other Literary Works

Dylan’s books are always well-received, and the artist has explored every genre, from personal essays to fictional narratives to children’s books. His music is equally lauded—his Nobel Prize for Literature was given to him “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

RELATED: Former ‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Has Written A Cute New Children’s Book

Dylan’s music and lyrics have lived on years after their initial release, and new generations are constantly discovering his music and making it a part of their lives. With the release of The Philosophy of Modern Song, millions all over the world will get the chance to read the singer-songwriter’s thoughts on the music that inspired his own creations.

More From Suggest