Give Your Music Some Mood Lighting With This Bluetooth Speaker And Candle Combo

Technology has come a long way. Obviously, the days of cassettes, CDs, and MP3s are long gone. Although, I’m sure certain audiophiles would disagree. And while there is a greater interest in vinyl records these days, innovation and creativity in new products have improved sound quality immensely. The Sony LSPX-S3 Bluetooth Speaker is the newest iteration of wireless speakers. The innovative speaker has a calming effect and doesn’t skimp on sound quality.

Specifics Of The Sony LSPX-S3 Bluetooth Speaker

The speaker has a minimalist design, which looks like a candle, but actually packs a lot inside. Functioning as a whole unit the base of the speaker contains a 46mm speaker, a passive radiator, and a “bass boost mode” to play a variety of music. The tweeter, or candle-looking part of the speaker, spreads the sound around the room in every direction.

The flameless candle has 32 brightness levels for every occasion. You can set it to candlelight mode for a romantic dinner. Or, the delicate mode for lounging and listening to music, and bright mode for general use. You can even sync the candle to flicker in time with the music.

Overall, the speaker/candle is a lovely decor item that will help enhance the ambiance of your home. If you love music, cozy lighting, and a conversation piece, this speaker is definitely for you. With a battery life of up to eight hours, portability, and Bluetooth connectivity this speaker is the perfect addition to your home.

Reviews

With a 74% 5-star rating on Amazon, this speaker’s style, sound quality, and value for the price are all highly rated. As with many tech-y products the reviews are extremely detailed. Here are a few:

“Aesthetics, design, and functionality are important aspects to me when I review an item and this stereo hits the mark on all three points so for my usage this is a great product,” said one Amazon review.

A perfect product to help with stress and anxiety, the speaker is great for using while meditating, doing yoga, or just relaxing. “This speaker is so cool! It is aesthetically beautiful and adds a touch of elegance and zen to a space with ambient lighting and rich sound. I like to use it in my meditation room and love that I have a source of relaxing light from it that can be adjusted. The sound is 360 and fills the room beautifully,” stated another reviewer.

