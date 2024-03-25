‘Blue’s Clues’ Steve Burns Makes Fans Emotional After ‘Checking In’ Amid ‘Quiet on the Set’ Scandal

Many people are still in shock over the revelations made in the Quiet on the Set documentary. For those not in the know, the documentary uncovers a long history of abuse and sexual assault at the Nickelodeon children’s network in the 1990s and early 2000s.

As you can imagine, many of the viewers of the documentary are still triggered by the findings. Amid the backlash, former Nickelodeon star Steve Burns stepped in. Burns, host of the former Nick Jr. show Blue’s Clues, did a check-in with all of his followers on TikTok.

“Hey, I’m checking in. Tell me what’s going on,” Burns said in the video.

Steve Burns Checks in Amid Nickelodeon Documentary

Similar to how he used to do on Blue’s Clues, Burns stared into the camera for about a minute. Seemingly allowing TikTok viewers to express their thoughts – either out loud or in the comment section. Then he gave his reply.

“Okay. Alright, well, it’s good to hear from you. You look great, by the way,” he said.

Dan Schneider Apologizes Amid Backlash

Another employee under fire in the documentary is television super producer Dan Schneider. Schneider served as a producer on several hit Nickelodeon shows such as The Amanda Show, All That, and more.

In the documentary, Schneider is exposed for not only being inappropriate with underage actors. He is also accused of producing television segments with children that had sexual undertones.

There were also claims that Schneider would often request massages from employees on the set during his tenure – a clear abuse of power. Schneider confirmed those claims were indeed true in a recent interview.

Following the release of the documentary, he apologized for his actions.

“It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position. It was the wrong thing to do. I’d never do it today — I’m embarrassed that I did it then. I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation,” he said.

“Additionally, I apologize to the people who were walking around video village or wherever they happened [to be] because there were lots of people there who witnessed it who also may have felt uncomfortable, so I owe them an apology as well.”