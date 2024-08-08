grammy-winning-musician-shaun-martin-dead-at-45

Shaun Martin, a Grammy-winning keyboard player for Snarky Puppy and longtime collaborator with gospel star Kirk Franklin, has passed away.

Martin died on August 3, at the age of 45, the band announced in a statement shared on social media.

While the cause of death has not been revealed, Variety reported that he experienced a massive stroke in April 2023. He had reportedly been under continuous medical supervision since then.

“Yesterday, we lost a music legend and, more importantly, a beautiful, luminous human being,” Snarky Puppy wrote on X. “Shaun Martin touched so many people during his life and through the beautiful immortality of music, will continue to do so. There’s so much that can be said but words can’t do justice. RIP.”

Throughout his career, Martin collaborated with a variety of musicians. Notably, he contributed to Erykah Badu’s 2000 album, Mama’s Gun, while still a student at the University of North Texas.

Badu was among several artists recently announced to perform at a benefit for Martin in Dallas on September 14. She joined the lineup with Robert Glasper, Norah Jones, and others.

Martin was also known for his role as a member of Chaka Khan’s backing band. Additionally, he served as a minister of music in one of Texas’ largest churches.

He earned his first Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album for his production work on Franklin’s Hero.

He won three additional Grammys alongside Franklin, whom he first met in high school when he joined the group God’s Property. Following Martin’s passing, Franklin paid tribute on Instagram, sharing a video of the musician and expressing, “so unfair.”

Shaun Martin Served as a Minister at One of the Largest Churches in America

In addition to launching three solo gospel albums—7 Summers, Focus, and Three-O—Martin is also celebrated for his contributions to Snarky Puppy. As the group’s keyboard player, he earned his latest Grammy in 2023 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album with Snarky Puppy.

When not on tour, Martin served as the minister of worship and music, as well as the band leader for Sunday services at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Oak Cliff, one of the largest churches in the country.

Martin’s Instagram page announced that a celebration of life service for the musician will take place on August 16 and 17. The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to harlemsfuture18@gmail.com (Credit Union of Texas).