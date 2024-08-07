‘Black Panther’ Star Connie Chiume Dead at 72

Connie Chiume, the South African actress known to American audiences for her role in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther, has passed away. Her family announced her passing in a brief statement shared on social media, confirming that she died at a hospital in Johannesburg.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the International Acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume,” the family wrote in part on Instagram.

“Connie Chiume 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th August 2024. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details,” they added.

Connie Chiume at the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in October of 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Chiume was born in South Africa in 1952 to a Malawian father and a Zulu mother, per the BBC. Prior to launching her acting career, which lasted over 45 years, she trained as a nurse and worked as a teacher.

Her breakthrough into the entertainment industry began in 1977 with a musical production titled “Sola Sola,” which toured Israel and Greece. Since then, she has accumulated numerous accolades on both stage and screen, including a notable role in the acclaimed South African television drama Gomora.

In the 2018 film Black Panther, Chiume portrayed Zawavari, a member of the Wakandan Tribal Council. In the 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she succeeded Zuri (played by Forest Whitaker) as Wakanda’s Elder Statesman.

Chiume also starred in Beyoncé’s 2020 musical film Black Is King, which serves as a visual companion to the remake of The Lion King. In the film, she portrayed Sarabi, Simba’s mother.

Her latest role was in Heart of the Hunter, which premiered earlier this year, and she also featured in the TV series Soon Comes Night in February.

Fans Pay Tribute to Connie Chiume After Her Passing

As word of Connie Chiume’s passing spread, fans flooded social media to pay tribute to the veteran actress.

“Oh my heart bleeds, I’m still in disbelief. May her soul rest in peace,” one fan wrote. “From being a backup singer of Brenda Fassie in the early 80’s to becoming an international star ,Multi disciplinary creative. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” a second fan added.

Sad to learn about the passing of an icon & legend #ConnieChiume.

Brought back these words she said on the #FeliciaShow.

She said, "I didn't come here for glamour or money. I believe in this thing called, 'a calling.' God has called me to be where I am." Profound. RIP Diva!😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/P3LYyeYy9n — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) August 6, 2024

Fellow South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube also paid tribute to Chiume. “I still can’t believe you took your last sleep and checked out so soon. Your soul will be missed by many of us! Till we meet again!”, he wrote on X.

Go well Mama, it hurts but you played your role. Immensely proud of your accomplishments #RIPConnieChiume pic.twitter.com/nHWrIaPIE1 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 6, 2024

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume,” the South African government wrote. “Her outstanding work will always be remembered. #RIPConnieChiume.”