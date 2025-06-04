Billy Idol Sends out Warning to His Fans

Billy Idol hit social media with a rebel yell, warning fans about a scammer pretending to be the “White Wedding” legend.

Idol, 69, recently took to his Instagram to share a screenshot with his over one million followers.

“I have a scammer, I think, who gave me a seat code of 515358,” the screenshot, apparently from a fan, begins.

“This also includes a special meet and greet, for Billy’s upcoming concert at Budweiser Stadium in Toronto. Is this legit or a scam?” the fan asked.

The fan also hints that the scammer may be using AI to mimic Idol’s iconic voice.

“He’s also saying he’s Billy Idol with recordings of Billy’s voice to answer questions I have,” the fan continued. “He’s called me thru Telegram, and I’ve heard the voice.”

Idol assured fans he isn’t behind the mysterious messages.

“There r scammers out there soliciting $ pretending to b me I would not solicit money from u personally, so don’t believe them. Thank u,” the veteran rocker captioned the post.

Billy Idol Fans Have a Bit of Fun Over the Impostor

Of course, fans took to the comments to poke a bit of fun at he seemingly obvious scam.

“Sooooo Billy isn’t coming to my cookout this weekend? Lol,” one fan joked. “I already paid for a special presentation of Billy Idol on my birthday, I’ve been scammed?” another mocking comment read.

Yet another fan claimed a deep bench of impostor celebs had reached out to them. “I’ve been contacted by Kylie Minogue, Ozzy Osbourne AND Britney Spears…” they wrote.

While it might seem obvious that a celebrity wouldn’t reach out to a fan for money personally, a few high-profile examples made headlines in recent months.

In Janurary, a French woman lost over $800,000 to scammers pretending to be Brad Pitt, convincing her she was dating him and footing his medical bills post-Angelina. The scammer allegedly used very convincing photos of poor Pitt in the hospital. Reportedly, like the ones below.

I leave you with this image. A 53 yo Frenchwoman called Anne was scammed of almost a million dollars by a catfisher pretending to be Brad Pitt. "Brad" sent her poems and promised her undying love — but needed money for an operation because his divorce to Angelina wiped him out. pic.twitter.com/OtmkmmF5eu — vbspurs (@vbspurs) January 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock also warned fans about scammers in February.

“Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me,” she explained in a statement.