Bill Bellichick’s Ex Linda Holliday Allegedly Confronted Jordon Hudson During 2024 Holiday Party

Bill Belichick’s ex Linda Holliday allegedly confronted the former NFL coach’s current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, during a holiday party last year.

According to TMZ, the heated encounter occurred while Holliday and Hudson were guests at a “Stroll Party” in Massachusetts. Dreamland, a film, performing arts, and cultural center, hosted the event. Holliday’s daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, known as The Hess Sisters, also DJed and were headlined for the party.

Holliday even posted a picture at the event on her Instagram account.

In an incident report, Holliday contacted Dreamland’s programming and events manager, Katie McAveety, at approximately 9:30 p.m. about a “first-floor check-in situation.”

“After approaching Ms. Holliday, she let me know that she was upset by the presence of Jordon Hudson, the current partner of her ex-boyfriend Bill Belichick, at the party,” the report reads.

Hudson attended the event with her friend, Miss Massachusetts USA 2024 Melissa Sapini.

The report further pointed out that Hudson was a paying guest and no concerns had been raised regarding her behavior. No other issues were reported until 9:30, when Holliday requested a discussion with McAveety.

“Ms. Holliday felt [Hudson’s] presence was inappropriate,” the report continued. “Since the event was widely advertised as a party headlined by her daughters. She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises.”

McAveety contacted Dreamland executive director Alicia Carney to discuss the situation. However, as the two were on the phone, a confrontation started in the Studio Theater.

The Alleged Confrontation Between Linda Holliday and Jordon Hudson Occurred In Front of More Than 200 People

While observing the security footage of the event, Carney allegedly stated she observed “threatening body language and escalating aggression” from Linda Holliday and her friend Elin Hilderbrand towards Jordon Hudson.

Hudson was said to be “surrounded” by three women at the time of the incident.

“I appraochedthe group on the crowded dance floor where more than 200 people attendees were dancing,” the report revealed. “And I noticed several people filming (including Ms. Holliday) a conversation with primarily Ms. Hilderbrand, with some commentary from Heather Thorpe and Ms. Holliday.”

Hilderbrand, Holliday, and Thorpe backed away after the event organizer approached Hudson. When asked if she thought it was a good idea to be at the event, considering the “clear animosity” the three women felt towards her, Hudson defended herself by stating she did nothing wrong.

“She said she was not looking to cause any problems,” the report stated. “But just wanted to go out and have fun with her friend. I reminded her that the other parties found her presence inappropriate and were unlikely to cease their efforts to get her to leave.”

Since the event had a few minutes left, Hudson agreed it wasn’t “worth the hassle” to stay. She and Sapini were escorted out of the event.

Following Hudson’s departure, Holliday approached the event organizer and thanked them for their help. “[She] said something along the lines of ‘If this didn’t involve my girls, I don’t think this would have bothered me as much, but because it did, the ‘momma bear’ in me came out.'”

Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick dated for 16 years. The relationship ended in September 2023. Belichick went public about his relationship with Hudon in June 2024. The couple was first romantically linked in late 2023.