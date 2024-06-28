Bikini-Clad Tourists Chased Away by Sea Lions After Ignoring Warnings in Crazy Video

Two bikini-clad tourists were chased by sea lions after ignoring warnings in San Diego.

Two girls were trapped near a cliff in the cove with sea lions blocking their way back to sure. Sunbathing on the rocks, some of the sea lions began barking at the girls, who got way too close. With phones in their hands, seemingly attempting to snap photos of the majestic creatures, the girls realized — too late — that they had messed up.

The sea lions then began to follow the women as they attempted to escape to the shore. Others stood around (on the beach, a safe distance away) and watched the girls as they struggled. Many laughed and mocked the two tourists for their ignorance — even when one almost got attacked.

One of the witnesses recorded a video of the instant and shared it on TikTok.

The user captioned the video: “Despite warnings, people were getting way too close to the Sea Lions. These two narrowly escaped the Alpha.”

Two Tourists Were Chased by Sea Lions in San Diego

Sea lions are common in San Diego — and La Jolla in particular. In fact, they have led to multiple beach closings. Most people know better than to approach the creatures. However, these tourists clearly missed the memo (or chose to ignore it altogether).

Many TikTok users commented on the video, criticizing the women.

“If the alpha really wanted to he could have gotten her they are really fast in water and land,” one person wrote.

“I think their clumsiness saved them, sea lions probably saw them as bumbling infants and knew they were no threat,” another person added.

A third person stated, “Ik that one girl got so hurt from falling every step she took AND ruined her phone😅😅 god is good.”

One other user asked, “What is wrong with people? These rules don’t apply to me mentality 😏. The poor sea lions!”