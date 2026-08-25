BigXthaPlug Was Arrested Again, Charges Revealed

BigXThaPlug has been arrested once again, this time on charges of driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession of less than 2 ounces, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

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According to TMZ, the rapper and songwriter, whose real name is Xavier Darnell Landum, was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail in Texas on Friday by the Allen Police Department.

The arrest comes just after the announcement that BigXThaPlug had to cancel his appearance at the Country Rising Festival in Canada. He reportedly had a “personal emergency” and could no longer attend the event, which he was supposed to headline.

“We’re seriously bummed too,” the festival’s organizers stated. “But Corey Kent + the rest of the lineup are HERE and ready to put on a hell of a show. Country Rising is ON.”

The Rapper Was Arrested Last Year in Dallas

The arrest also occurred one year after BigXThaPlug was arrested after law enforcement discovered a firearm and marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He had a similar arrest in early 2025.

Despite his Friday arrest, BigXThaPlug was able to perform at the Iowa State Fair as planned.

“Des Moines, Iowa, I’m on my way,” he shared in his Instagram Stories before the event.

The rapper also addressed the arrest during the gig. “They didn’t think I was coming,” he told the crowd. “When I was in Collin County, I was praying hard. I was like, ‘Please let me make it to Des Moines, Iowa.'”