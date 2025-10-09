Big Lawsuit Filed Over Paddington Bear

A big lawsuit has been filed over the beloved British icon, Paddington Bear. One producer went a little too far when parodying the innocent and naive London bear.

Paddington Bear has got himself embroiled in another… adventure.

The award-winning British political puppet parody show Spitting Image recently depicted StudioCanal’s Paddington Bear. And he’s not exactly a mirror copy.

Spitting Image recently debuted its first episode of a new series: The Rest Is Bulls–t. An 11-minute riff on politics and current affairs, the episode is presented as a short-form podcast.

Prince Harry and Paddington Bear are co-hosting the show as they talk to other big figures, do silly commercials, and cut to skits (mostly involving Donald Trump).

In the episode, Paddington Bear is a little different. Instead of being an adorable and lovable fluffy bear, he’s unhinged and crazy. With a disgruntled puppet, thick Peruvian accent, and a very foul mouth, it’s no wonder StudioCanal took offence to the parody.

Paddington Bear is a consistent figure in the episode, who frequently refers to cocaine.

StudioCanal Sues Avalon Over Paddington Bear Copyright Issues

Deadline revealed that StudioCanal have filed a High Court complaint against Spitting Image producer Avalon, citing copyright and design right concerns.

Unfortunately, the filing does not elaborate on the particulars of the complaint.

This filing comes three months after the episode aired, in July 2025.

We’ll have to wait and see if the case goes anywhere serious. Considering the length of the parody, Avalon might come out just fine in the case. Although the use of the name and clear costume homages to the bear, the character’s behaviour, voice, and design are a far-cry from the Michael Bond bear.

The episode opens with Paddington Bear introducing himself in a British accent, before saying, “I don’t really talk like Ben Wishaw, no, I am from Peru, motherf–ker’s!” his voice suddenly switching.

“You most likely remember me from the films,” he said before listing Paddington Bear titles. “I also had a starring role in the Netflix series, Narcos, as Pablo Esco-bear.”