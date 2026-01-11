A ‘Big Brother’ Favorite’s Husband Has Died

Big Brother fan-favorite Jessica Hughbanks Brokaw recently announced that her husband, Matt Brokaw, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

The Big Brother alum, who appeared on the show during Season 8, took to Facebook to share the unfortunate news. “Our hearts are broken, but we know that he is in Heaven now with no more pain,” she wrote.

According to his obituary, Matt Brokaw passed away on Dec. 27, 2025, following a battle with Esophageal and Gastric cancer. He was 50 years old.

“Matt was a devoted husband, proud father, and loyal friend,” the obituary also stated. “He built a meaningful career in sports management, where he was respected for his hard work and dedication. He spent 25 years working for the Wichita Thunder Hockey Team.”

It was further revealed that outside of work, the Big Brother star’s husband was passionate about sports. “Whether cheering on his favorite teams the New York Giants, New York Islanders, and Michigan Wolverines, coaching, or sharing the love of the game with his kids. His greatest joy in life was being a dad, and he never missed a chance to support, encourage, and celebrate his children.”

Matt is survived by Jessica, his children, Max and Cam, his sister, Kim Saunders, and his brother, Scott Brokaw.

Jessica married Matt in 2012. She was previously in a relationship with fellow Big Brother contestant Eric Stein. Their romance lasted for three years before they broke up in 2010.

The ‘Big Brother’ Star Receives Support

Not long after Brokaw shared the news about her husband’s passing, supporters took to the comments to offer her encouragement.

“Oh my, I am so sorry,” one supporter wrote. “He is truly a kind and caring soul and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

Another supporter shared, “Oh, Jess. I’m so sorry, my heart aches for you and your boys! I pray you feel the nearness of God during this ever so difficult time, may He wrap his arms around you all! Sending all of my Love.”

A fellow supporter then added, “Jess, I’m so sorry. He was an amazing person. I will be praying for Matt and for your family. I hope the lord provides you with comfort and strength.”