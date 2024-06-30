bianca-censori-accused-of-sending-inappropriate-videos-to-staffers-in-new-lawsuit

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are back in the news again. And as per usual, it is not for good reason.

TMZ states the celeb couple has been named in a new lawsuit. And one of the bombshell details alleges that Censori sent pornographic images to employees.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West in Hot Water

“Kanye West created an app to promote his rap music, fostering a racist environment with brutal work conditions – while his wife, Bianca Censori, sent porn videos to staff which were accessible by minors, according to a new lawsuit,” TMZ writes.

“The bombshell suit, filed in a U.S. District Court, named Ye and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, as defendants.”

The suit alleges Kanye and co. engaged in “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment.”

Bianca, North Grow Closer in Japan

Censori is Kanye’s second marriage. He was previously married to reality star Kim Kardashian. The two share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. As Censori and West’s relationship continues to blossom, so does Censori’s relationship with West’s kids. The Mirror reports that Censori and North have grown increasingly closer while they are together in Tokyo.

“North West appears to be bonding well with her stepmum, Bianca Censori,” the Outlet writes.

“The 11-year-old TikTok star turned musician has joined her dad Kanye West and his wife Bianca on a holiday in Tokyo. The family seems to be having a great time far from their US home, with North growing increasingly close to her Australian architect stepmum.”

Source Gets Candid on Rising Star

Since Kanye and Bianca went public many have questioned her free will. Not only because of her outfit choices. She doesn’t talk to the press, doesn’t have a social media page, and most times avoids eye contact while in public. But one source says people are jumping to conclusions based on what they see.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is,” the insider said.

“She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in.”