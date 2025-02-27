Beyoncé Seeks to ‘Help Women’ After Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit Against Jay-Z

Days after the sexual assault case against her husband, Jay-Z, was dropped, Beyoncé announced her new partnership with Ulta Beauty to “help women.”

According to the Daily Mail, Beyoncé’s beauty brand, Cécred, announced Ulta Beauty as its first retail partner. Its products will soon be at more than 1,400 Ulta Beauty locations.

“In the past year, we’ve helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like,” Beyoncé told WWD last week. “Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.”

She then stated that she always strived for Cécredto to be an inclusive force of excellence, investing in research, science, and testing for all hair types.

“As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours,” she added. “Society has trained us to focus on our differences, and it’s kept us in boxes. But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it’s coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences.”

Jay-Z Was Accused Of Sexually Assaulting a Woman When She Was 13 Years Old

The woman who filed the lawsuit against Jay-Z accused the rapper, along with Diddy, of raping her when she was 13 years old. She said it happened at a VMA afterparty in 2000.

However, she then said the assault occurred at a house around the same time that Jay-Z was seen at a New York City nightclub. She also said that her father had picked her up from the house following the assault. Her father doesn’t remember the incident.

A federal court has dismissed the woman’s lawsuit with voluntarily prejudice, which means she cannot refile.

Jay-Z released a statement after the lawsuit was dropped. “Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.”

“I would not wish this experience on anyone,” he continued. “The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

Jay-Z then called out the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee. “This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe,” he declared. “And when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail. They get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed.”