Beyonce’s Father Speaks Out About Viral Jay-Z Speech at Grammys

Just after Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z took to the stage and called out the Grammys for never awarding her Album of the Year, her father Mathew Knowles shared his opinion about the situation.

During the big music event, Jay-Z took to the stage after being awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. During his acceptance speech, the rapper took the opportunity to speak about his wife’s accomplishments, despite never receiving Album of the Year.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone,” Jay-Z said about Beyonce. “And never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. [Others] may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category.”

Before continuing with his speech, Jay-Z noted that when he gets nervous he tends to speak the truth. “But outside of that, we got to keep showing up,” he added. “Keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman. Until they call you the greatest of all time.”

Less than 24 hours later, Beyonce’s father Mathew had some thoughts about the situation. “People don’t know the process,” he said to TMZ Live. “Your record label can only appoint one person in a category. So that means her record label — I’m going to call you out, Columbia Records — her record label has never really put her in that category for consideration.”

Mathew also said that he has spent 14 years in rooms supporting the label. “I know exactly how this works,” he added.

Jay-Z Previously Spoke About How Hard His Wife Beyonce Works

In Nov. 2023, Jay-Z opened up about his wife, Beyonce, and how hard she has worked for her highly successful music career.

“My wife, I know how hard she works,” Jay-Z said to CBS Mornings’ Gayle King. He also spoke about her Renaissance World Tour. “For me, it’s her best tour. It’s hard to really compare them. Because they all have their different things of genius. But, this one to me felt like the most complete.”

He also spoke about his and Beyonce’s eldest daughter Blue. “Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and public eye and everyone having an opinion of even a little girl, [like] how she keeps her hair. So for her, to be on that stage and reclaim her power—and the song is called ‘My Power’—like you can’t write a better script.”