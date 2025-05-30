bethenny-frankel-stuns-in-bold-two-piece-in-new-video

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel turned up the heat with a sizzling video, giving her fans a cheeky behind-the-scenes glimpse of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit look.

Videos by Suggest

The 54-year-old stunner shared a new video on Instagram set to Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” beginning playfully concealed beneath a black garment bag before revealing the daringly minimal outfit underneath.

Frankel strides into the spotlight, rocking a tiny floral two-piece that’s doing the bare minimum. With the top just about holding on and the bottoms keeping up as she dances, she turns the dressing room into a vintage rap video from her youth.

Frankel throws on a cowboy hat and adds a twirl for good measure to show off her string bikini from every angle. Yeehaw!

“Sports Illustrated is heating up Miami,” she wrote alongside the sizzling footage. It seems she was backstage the the outlet’s 2024 runway show.

Fans rushed to the comments to gush all over the reality TV personality’s slim, impossibly fit beach body.

“Wow, Bethenny….. WOW,” one onlooker exclaimed. “Get it girl!!!! You look fabulous!” a second admirer added. “It takes a lot of discipline to look like this at any age,” a third fan chimed in.

Others seemed to be green with envy over the star’s seemingly unattainable physique.

“That’s it I’m eating chicken salad for the rest of my life,” one fan deadpanned. “Why aren’t u going through peri menopause like the rest of us!!?” another onlooker joked.

Of course, Bethenny Frankel has never been shy about turning heads, rocking jaw-dropping swimsuits on the regular. Now, she’s taking her talent to a bigger stage. The show hits the airwaves this Saturday, and if the above tease was any indicator, it’s one her fans won’t want to miss…