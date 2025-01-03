Bethenny Frankel Shows Off Toned Figure During Beach Day With Boyfriend Tom Villante: See the Pics!

Bethenny Frankel rung in the new year by showing off her accomplishments — and her bod!

Videos by Suggest

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur flaunted her figure during a New Year’s Day dip with boyfriend Tom Villante in Miami Beach.

Frankel, 54, donned a colorful, puff-sleeved bikini and heart-shaped sunglasses as she and her beau enjoyed their beachside getaway on Jan. 1.

Villante, who founded the vacation rental payment business Yapstone, was by her side for the trip in blue patterned swim trucks.

Frankel shared on TikTok earlier this year that she maintains her figure by “walking on the beach” instead of working out.

“I do have toned arms. I don’t look, like, ripped,” the former Real Housewives of New York star claimed. “Because I don’t work out or do weights and I don’t want judgment right now! But I know as you get older, you gotta build muscle mass and do weights – I don’t want that.”

Bethenny Frankel Run in 2024 With Several Heartfelt Social Media Posts

Frankel also shared pics from Miami with her 14-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy.

“From Dior bags in the sky to Walmart Birkins on the ground, from relief work to rollerblading, my mommy and me memories are the best days… Soaking up the last moments of 2024 in Miami with the Peanut,” she captioned an Instagram post from her seaside vacation.

Another post saw Frankel recounting her 2024, which included how she “took the Peanut to Australia,” “became a barista,” “reached 2M followers on TikTok,” “ate stupid amounts of caviar,” “became a high school mom” and “entered my Miami era.”

She also paid tribute to her mother, Bernadette Birk, who died in April after a battle with lung cancer. Birk was 73.

“2024 was a very becoming year for me… my own personal eras tour,” Frankel captioned her recap post.

“From adventure to acting to heartbreak to recovery to supermodel to caviar to chicken salad, the Hamptons, motherhood, Chanel, Dior bags and everything in between, thank you for being there with me through it all. Looking forward to beautiful new eras in 2025!”