If You Don’t Have An Adjustable Pillow, You’re Missing Out On Quality Sleep

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

We all know that getting enough quality sleep is integral for your physical and mental health. Getting enough sleep helps improve your mood, helps fight off illness, and has a plethora of other benefits.

Creating a serene space to encourage a good night’s sleep starts in your bedroom. You can install thermal curtains to help block light and get insulating properties to keep you warm and snuggly. You could even follow the advice of the royal family to encourage better sleep habits.

There’s one sleep accessory that you might not give much thought to unless it’s causing you problems. But, a new one could help you sleep much better at night.

Choosing The Best Pillow

(Bed Bath & Beyond)

An adjustable pillow, like the MyWooly Pillow, could be all you need to start getting a better quality night’s sleep. Fully adjustable, you can remove or add the wool filling to get your desired comfort level.

The MyWooly Pillow provides excellent support for your neck and head. Filled with British Shropshire wool, the filling is naturally breathable, which will help you stay cool throughout the night. The pillow comes with a 100% cotton sateen cover and is machine-washable. With a 300 thread count, the MyWooly Pillow is soft and perfect for sleep, any time of the year.

If you’ve tried other pillows, and they just aren’t right for you, it’s time to invest in a pillow that will help you reap the benefits of restful sleep. Plus, if you have allergies to materials like down or have sensitivities to chemicals, then the MyWooly Pillow could be the pillow of your dreams.

Tried And True

One rested reviewer stated, “This pillow is worth every penny. It is the only pillow that does not give me neck pain. I have spent tens of thousands of dollars on all sorts of pillows and never found anything perfect until now. This pillow is so simple. I have been using this for a month now and it is still comfortable. The pillow is adjustable to fit my comfort level. My only complaint is that the [wool] is not little pearls like they describe it, just clumps. Before I used the pillow, I reached in and broke everything up and that made a world of difference. I love this pillow so much, I just purchased two more and they are out for delivery today!”

If you’re ready to try a pillow that’s fully adjustable to your wants and needs, then the MyWooly Pillow could be what you’ve been searching for.

More Of What You Love

If Melatonin Isn’t For You, This Natural Sleep Solution May Be The Holy Grail You’re Looking For

The Genius Reason Teachers Are Letting Kids Sleep In Class

Here’s Why People Strangely Love Wearing Jeans To Sleep