Bernalillo County, New Mexico Man Allegedly Admitted To Killing Parents, Sister, And Dog: ‘You Want Me To Show You?’

A 23-year-old New Mexico man, Adlai Mestre, is accused of murdering his parents, his sister, and killing the family dog. Allegedly, Mestre admitted to the murders, asking police officers, “You want me to show you?”

A criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime details that the incident occurred back on October 13, 2024. At around 2:14 p.m., the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting report at a Young Road residence in Tijeras, New Mexico.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by Mestre, who was exiting the residence. It was then that, while being detained, he allegedly uttered, “I killed them and was going to bury them.”

Inside the property, police found two adults and a juvenile dead from gunshot wounds.

They were identified as Bertha, Raymundo, and Brielle Mestre, 51, 46, and 17, respectively, all lying face down in a ravine. They were Adlai’s parents and sister. Additionally, a dog was also found dead, having suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

‘I Killed Them’

KOAT obtained and shared a video showing the interaction between Mestre and the arresting officers. As Mestre exited the house, he told the officers that his family had “rushed him” in his room with a knife.

“What are you talking about, dude? Do you have any weapons on you right now?” one of the officers asked.

Then, Adlai Mestre made a shocking confession.

“I killed them,” Mestre allegedly said.

However, he then said that their wounds were healed, asking the officers, “You want me to show you?”

Upon inspection, officers retrieved a loaded handgun from his pocket, as shown in the video. Mestre had allegedly reached into his pocket before he was detained by police.

According to the affidavit, Mestre allegedly admitted to shooting his father dead in the living room. Then, he allegedly shot his mother as she came down the stairs, but he “didn’t know about his younger sister.”

The affidavit details that Mestre then attempted to drag the bodies and bury them in the nearby ravine. However, as his dog was “ravenous,” he allegedly shot it.

Before the responding officers arrived, Mestre allegedly tried to mop the floor inside the residence.

Furthermore, after being detained, Adlai Mestre allegedly kicked a hole in an interview room wall in an attempt to escape. He was unsuccessful.

According to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, a grand jury indicted Adlai Mestre on multiple charges. These include three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of animal cruelty in connection with the incident.