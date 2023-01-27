Where You’ve Seen Ben Barnes, The Actor In The T-Mobile Commercial, Before

A new T-Mobile commercial has been getting people’s attention, and it’s not because of the service provider’s low prices. Many are curious about the “charming British actor” who’s been appearing in the ads. So, who is Ben Barnes?

The latest T-Mobile ad features Barnes as the aforementioned charming British actor that’s letting the public know about T-Mobile’s affordable phone plans. The actor stars in three different commercials, and people are loving his ads—but they can’t help but wonder where they’ve seen him before.

Where Have You Seen Ben Barnes Before?

Barnes has been in plenty of blockbuster movies and hit shows. He started acting while still in school, graduating from Kingston University with a BA in Drama. Barnes started acting professionally in 2006, showing up on screen and onstage.

His first big role was as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. The movie made Barnes a recognizable star, and he’s been in popular movies like Stardust, Dorian Gray, The Big Wedding, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

While Barnes has definitely made his mark on the big screen, he’s also starred in some popular TV shows. One of his biggest roles was in HBO’s Westworld, where he played main character Logan Delos. Barnes has also starred in Netflix’s The Punisher, Shadow and Bone, and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

However, acting isn’t all Barnes does. The actor has also launched a musical career. Barnes has sung on tracks for movies he’s starred in—Easy Virtue, Killing Bono, and Jackie & Ryan—and also has his own solo career. Barnes released Songs For You in 2021, and lead single “11:11” has earned over 5 million streams on Spotify.

Other Major Actors Who Have Starred In Commercials

Some might be surprised to see Barnes, a pretty successful actor, showing up as a spokesman for a cell phone company. However, he is far from the only big star who has appeared in commercials.

Some actors, like Kevin Miles (Jake from State Farm) and Milana Vayntrub (AT&T’s Lily), have made their careers as spokespeople. Others use their fame to promote major companies when they’re not working on projects. For example, George Clooney stars in ads for coffee company Nespresso, while Ryan Reynolds shows up to promote Mint Mobile, the phone company he owns.

Most people think that once an actor finds success in the movie and TV industry, they stop appearing in small projects like phone commercials. However, it’s clear that stars of all sorts will still say yes to being a spokesman when the price is right.