Ben Affleck Allegedly ‘Angry, Annoyed’ by Kick Kennedy Dating Rumors

Weeks after rumors started circulating about him and Kick Kennedy seeing each other, Ben Affleck is allegedly annoyed by the gossip.

The gossip started flying after Affleck and Kennedy were reportedly spotted hanging out at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They also allegedly appeared at other Los Angeles celebrity hotspots.

However, Ben Affleck’s longtime publicist Jennifer Allen stated that there was “no truth” to the Kick Kennedy rumors. And the award-winning actor is not happy about the headline-grabbing situation.

There also has yet to be any photographic evidence to show the duo were out and about together.

A source close to Affleck told TMZ that he’s been “annoyed” by all the gossip. Another insider connected to Kennedy also said she is “definitely not dating Ben.”

A source further told TMZ last week there was no romantic connection between Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy.

The rumors started flying about Affleck and RFK Jr.’s daughter just days after Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from the Batman star. The former couple were married for less than two years before separating this past spring.

They also reportedly did not have a prenup.

Sources Say the Divorce Between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Has the ‘Potential to Get Ugly’ Due to No Prenup

Meanwhile, a source close to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck told PEOPLE the highly publicized split has the potential to “get ugly” due to lack of prenup.

Other insiders said the split happened due to the duo having very different personalities. “Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April,” one insider shared. “Effectively blindsiding her. He wouldn’t answer texts or calls.”

Despite the split, Affleck seems to be handling things well. A source noted he is “slowly” moving into his new Los Angeles property. He purchased the property in July for $20 million. The actor had been living in a $ 100,000-per-month rental after he moved out of his and Lopez’s home.

“He’s happy with how it’s coming along,” the insider said about the new house. “He is very focused on the positives.”

Meanwhile, Lopez is reportedly feeling fortunate to be surrounded by friends and family. “The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”

Lopez is currently in mediation with divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who previously worked with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner.