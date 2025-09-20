Beloved Twitch Streamer Asmongold Announces Father’s Passing

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold recently announced the passing of his father in an emotional social media post.

Videos by Suggest

Asmongold became a fan favorite streamer for his World of Warcraft content. However, he now covers politics, video games, and gaming culture. He co-founded and co-owned the streaming and gaming organization One True King (OTK) in Austin, Texas, and was also a co-owner of Starforge Systems, a company selling prebuilt gaming PCs.

Zack Hoyt, the streamer’s real name, posted about his father’s passing on X Thursday. Hoyt had taken time off streaming earlier this year to care for his father, per TMZ.

“A few days ago, my father passed away,” Asmongold wrote alongside of candid throwback snap of him and his father.

“It’s difficult for me to even find the words for the emptiness it leaves me with. He was my last family member in the state, and I was there with him until the end,” he continued.

I will endure, but I don’t think I’ll ever be the same. I love you, Pa,” the streamer concluded.

A few days ago my father passed away.



It's difficult for me to even find the words for the emptiness it leaves me with, he was my last family member in the state and I was there with him until the end.



I will endure, but I don't think I'll ever be the same



I love you, Pa pic.twitter.com/MUUxbodWyL — Zack (@Asmongold) September 18, 2025

Asmongold announced on his X account in September 2025 that he would be taking a break, citing his father’s recent struggles with significant medical issues.

The streamer shared that his father was hospitalized for pneumonia. Later, he received diagnoses of both pancreatic cancer and acute liver failure, leading to a second hospitalization due to low blood pressure.

Asmongold reported “marginal improvements” in his father’s condition. He paused streaming to focus on his father’s care and expressed gratitude for fan support.

Fans and Fellow Streamers Rally Behind Asmongold

Of course, fans and fellow streamers were quick to rally behind Asmongold in the wake of his father’s death.

“Your father was an amazing man, and he raised an incredible son that I know he was proud of,” fellow streamer Tectone replied on X. “Your father knew that you loved him, and you were there for him always,” he continued. “Times like these are hard, but I hope you know we’re all rooting for you, Zack, and we all respect your pa.”

“Love you, dude,” Youtuber Esfand added. “You’re a good son, and I know you already know it, but you made him proud, and even as a friend, I’m proud of you for taking care of your parents the way you have and being there for them when they needed it.”

“When the grief passes, it’s like he’s with you all the time. That’s what I found anyway,” a thoughtful fan wrote, joining countless well-wishes.