Beloved TV and Movie Actress Welcomes Baby Girl

It’s a girl! A beloved actress and her husband of nearly three years have just released their most adorable production yet.

Videos by Suggest

I Still Believe star Britt Robertson announced the birth of her first child with husband Paul Floyd. She shared the news on Instagram on Christmas Day.

The 35-year-old let the photos speak for themselves, opting for no caption. The candid snapshots show various family members smiling while cradling the newborn.

Floyd also shared the news in a separate post, revealing their daughter’s name while celebrating her arrival.

“Raffiella Robertson-Floyd,” he wrote alongside a series of adorable shots featuring the newborn.

The photo dump included the couple’s corgi giving the new baby a sibling sniff-down, plenty of shots of the baby enjoying a relaxing first holiday, and Robertson getting a head start on story time.

Of course, the couple’s comments sections were filled with fans gushing over their new baby girl.

“Raffiella, beautiful name for a beautiful baby!!” one onlooker exclaimed. “Your sweet Mama’s smile is melting me,” another fan added. “Better than the best prize at a white elephant party,” yet another fan joked.

Meanwhile, actress Amanda Seyfried chimed in with, “Oh my god, she’s so pretty.”

Britt Robertson Shared She Was Having a Baby Back in September

The baby news follows her pregnancy announcement on Instagram on Sept. 2. In that post, Robertson shared a wedding photo alongside a picture of Floyd posing with a sonogram image.

One picture even caught Floyd rocking a tan “Girl Dad Summer” tee, already leaning into his new role.

“Best day of my life 3 years ago. The only thing that can top marrying @likefloyd23 is watching him become a daddy,” Robertson wrote alongside her sweet post.

Robertson received praise in the comments from friends, including her The Merry Gentleman co-star Chad Michael Murray.

“CONGRATS!!! Greatest blessing in the world! You’re gonna be a rad mama,” Murray gushed.

Robertson and her husband tied the knot in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony in April 2023. For their nuptials, the bride wore a strapless white lace dress with a short veil and stood barefoot for part of the ceremony.

“Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the day… including a cameo from her Secret Circle costar Shelley Hennig.