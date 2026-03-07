Beloved Sports Broadcaster Dies at 63: RIP to Troy Murray

Troy Murray, a former NHL player and longtime Chicago Blackhawks analyst, has passed away.

Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz announced on March 7 that the 63-year-old died after a “long and hard battle with cancer.”

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved ‘Muzz,’ and our love and support go out to his family,” Wirtz shared in a statement on X. “Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years.”

After being drafted by Chicago in 1980, Murray spent his first 10 NHL seasons with the team, setting career highs with 45 goals, 54 assists, and 99 points in 80 games, per NHL.com.

After playing for the Blackhawks for a decade, Murray spent his final NHL season with the Colorado Avalanche, winning a Stanley Cup with the team in 1996. He then joined the International Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves for one season.

Troy Murray Begins His Prolific Broadcasting Career

After retiring from playing, Murray began a 25-year broadcasting career as a Blackhawks analyst. Murray also served as president of the Blackhawks alumni association and was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

“He was admired by his teammates and our players, and was so proud to connect generations of Blackhawks through his work with the Blackhawks Alumni Association,” Wirtz added in his statement. “He jumped at every call to support our local community with our Foundation.”

“[Murray] never missed a chance to say ‘hello’ in our press box and always knew the perfect time for a joke just when someone around the office needed it most,” Wirtz continued. “And he absolutely loved bringing Blackhawks hockey to you, our fans, night after night with a dedication to his craft that never wavered to the very end.”

Wirtz also reflected on Murray’s recent “battle with cancer,” saying that “Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him.”

“While our front office simply won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor,” Wirtz added. “We’ll miss you, Troy.”