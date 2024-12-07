beloved-soap-opera-star-thom-christopher-dies-at-84

Thom Christopher, known to genre fans as Hawk in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century and an Emmy winner for his soap opera roles, has died.

Christopher is perhaps best known for his two roles on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. He played both the ruthless mobster Carlo Hesser and his shy twin brother, Mortimer Bern.

Christopher passed away on Thursday at a New York hospital following a prolonged illness, according to an announcement by his friend, photographer Steven Bergman. He was 84.

Thom Christopher, born on October 5, 1940, began his journey in the arts at Ithaca College before honing his craft at the Neighborhood Playhouse. His passion for acting eventually led him to Broadway in the 1970s. There, he showcased his talent in productions such as Emperor Henry IV, Noël Coward in Two Keys, and Caesar and Cleopatra.

However, Christopher eventually carved out a spot on the small screen.

In 1981, Christopher appeared in the second season of the NBC Sci-fi series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. He portrayed Hawk, a half-man, half-bird alien.

Thom Christopher as Hawk alongside Gil Gerard as Buck Rogers and Erin Gray as Wilma Deering in TV’s ‘Buck Rogers in the 25th Century’, 1981. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

He became something of a fan favorite, infusing the character with a stoic demeanor not unlike Spock from Star Trek.

Thom Christopher Lands His Signature Role on ‘One Life to Live’

Meanwhile, Christopher created his signature role in soaps.

He first appeared on One Life to Live in 1990 as Carlo, a cunning drug trafficker. After Carlo’s dramatic murder in 1992, Christopher took on the role of his brother, Mortimer. Following Mortimer’s departure, Carlo shockingly returned in 1996 and 1997, revealing he had faked his death. True to his knack for deception, Carlo reemerged yet again in 2005 and 2008 despite being “murdered” once more.

Thom Christopher is congratulated for winning the Best Supporting Actor award by his wife Judy (L) and co-star Patricia Elliott backstage at the Daytime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher earned a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1992. He received another nomination the following year. In 1994, he was nominated again for his portrayal of the villainous Dante Partou on ABC’s Loving. From 1999 to 2002, he notably took on the role of Colonel Dax, a security officer, on CBS’ Guiding Light.

Additional TV credits include The Edge of Night, Love of Life, Bronk, Cannon, and Kojak. He also appeared on Murder, She Wrote, L.A. Law, and Law & Order.

Christopher in a 2004 episode of ‘Law & Order.’ (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

He was married to Judith Leverone—a theatrical agent, personal manager, and playwright—from 1971 until her passing in 2019 at the age of 88.