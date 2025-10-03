beloved-sitcom-star-patricia-routledge-dies-at-96

Patricia Routledge, the fan favorite British sitcom actress, has passed away today at the age of 96.

Routledge was best known for playing the snobbish social climber Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances, the BBC comedy that aired from 1990 to 1995.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning, surrounded by love,” PA Media news agency shared in a statement per the BBC.

“Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles,” the statement continued.

“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Patricia Routledge Earned Two BAFTA Nominations For Her Signature Sitcom Role

In Keeping Up Appearances, Routledge played Hyacinth Bucket, a character who insisted her surname be pronounced ‘Bouquet’ to maintain the pretense of being upper-middle class, despite her working-class origins. Hyacinth was rude to neighbors and constantly tried to impress others. Her husband, Richard (Cyril Swift), often bore the brunt of her temper when these attempts failed.

Dame Patricia Routledge, 1929 – 2025.



Now off to the candlelight supper in the sky. Thank you for everything.



Hyacinth’s final words in Keeping Up Appearances seem fitting. pic.twitter.com/rgu16hLppw — William Hanson (@williamhanson) October 3, 2025

She received two BAFTA TV nominations for the role. A year after the series ended, she was voted the UK’s most popular actress at the BBC’s 60th anniversary awards.

Routledge began her career as a stage actress at the Liverpool Playhouse in the early 1950s before acting in the West End and on Broadway. Her television career took off when she started delivering monologues written by British comedy legends Alan Bennett and Victoria Wood for the BBC series Talking Heads. In 1988, she was nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for her role in Bennett’s A Lady of Letters.

She also starred in Hetty Wainthropp Investigates (1996-1998) and hosted a Channel 4 Beatrix Potter documentary in 2017.

“We are so sad to hear of the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge,” BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie said, per the BBC. “She was an actor of remarkable range, but her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances has to be one of the most iconic performances in British comedy.

“She took a character on the page and gave her such truth, precision and warmth that Hyacinth became part of the national conversation; instantly recognisable, endlessly quotable, and loved around the world. Whatever she did, she brought impeccable craft, and in doing so inspired generations of writers, performers and audiences. Dame Patricia made millions laugh and left a legacy that will always be remembered with gratitude and admiration.”





