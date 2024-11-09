beloved-singer-agnaldo-rayol-dies-at-86-following-fall-at-home

Legendary Brazilian singer and actor Agnaldo Rayol has passed away after a fall at his home in Santana, São Paulo.

Known for his iconic songs like “Mia Gioconda” and “Tormento D’Amore,” Rayol died on Monday, November 4, at the HSANP Hospital due to complications from a fall that occurred earlier that day. He was 86 years old.

“Agnaldo Rayol leaves an invaluable legacy for Brazilian music, with a career that spanned decades and touched the hearts of millions of fans,” the singer’s office wrote in tribute, per CNN Brasil. “The family thanks the manifestations of affection and support. Information about the funeral and farewell ceremony will be released soon.”

Em 2003, Hebe Camargo e Agnaldo Rayol prestaram uma emocionante homenagem a Mazzaropi no Programa do Ratinho. Descanse em paz! pic.twitter.com/8qyaCixGZf — Portal NaTelinha (@sitenatelinha) November 4, 2024

Born in Rio de Janeiro in May 1938, Agnaldo Rayol embarked on his career at the young age of 8, joining the Papel Carbono program hosted by Renato Murce at Rádio Nacional in 1946. He made his film debut just four years later in Também Somos Irmãos.

Over the coming decades, Rayol would emerge as a cherished actor and singer to generations of fans, gracing screens in series and films such as the Corte-Rayol Show, Agnaldo, Perigo à Vista, A Herança, and As Pupilas do Senhor Reitor, among others. He also gained fame for his soulful love ballads and romantic tunes, with memorable songs like “Mia Gioconda,” “A Praia,” “O Amor é Tudo,” and “Em Nome do Amor,” to name just a few.

Brazil’s President Pays Tribute to Beloved Singer Agnaldo Rayol

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, paid tribute to Agnaldo Rayo in the wake of his death.

“Agnaldo Rayol, a singer who enchanted and inspired romance and dancing for generations, has left us at the age of 86,” the President wrote on X. “Agnaldo left his mark on music and television, and also stood out as a presenter and actor. He popularized Italian songs such as Mia Gioconda and Tormento D’Amore and moved Brazilians countless times with his rendition of ‘Ave Maria’. My condolences to Agnaldo Rayol’s family, friends and admirers.”

Brazilian television host Ana Maria Braga also penned a heartfelt tribute to the beloved singer. “One of our icons left us today,” she wrote on Instagram. “Loyal, Companion and Extremely Talented. May you find peace my friend May everyone have a heart as kind as yours. My condolences to the family.”