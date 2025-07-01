Beloved ‘Robin Hood’ Performer Dies After ‘Short, Brave Battle with Cancer: Tim Pollard Was 61

Tim Pollard, Nottingham’s beloved official Robin Hood, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

According to The Nottingham Post, Pollard died surrounded by his loving family. He was 61.

The passing of the actor, renowned for portraying the legendary outlaw of Nottinghamshire for many years, was announced on his Facebook page on Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of Tim’s passing. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his loving family,” the post reads.

“Tim faced a short, brave battle with cancer. It was his heartfelt wish to keep his illness private. He only allowed us to begin sharing this difficult news with a few close friends in recent weeks. He truly valued his privacy, and we are striving to honour that now,” the post added.

“Tim was, as many of you know, our very own and only Robin Hood. He was loved by so many, not just here in Nottingham, but far beyond. His laughter, his spirit, and his incredible friendship touched countless lives.

“We know Tim will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We will share details of how we will celebrate his life in due course,” the post concluded.

Nottingham City Council and Fans Pay Tribute to Robin Hood Performer Tim Pollard

Nottingham City Council, which hired Pollard for events, said it was devastated by his death.

“In his role as Robin Hood, he was emblematic of our city,” the authority wrote on social media, per the BBC. “But most of all, a lovely bloke with a big heart and a smile to match who will be hugely missed.

“Our thoughts at this difficult time are with his friends and family.”

In addition to portraying Robin Hood at events across Nottinghamshire, Pollard dedicated himself to supporting breast cancer charities. After the passing of his wife, Sally, in 2017—who had played the role of Maid Marian, Robin’s true love—his efforts inspired thousands of pounds in donations according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, in the Facebook post announcing Pollard’s death, generations of fans shared fond memories of the actor in the comments.

“This is heartbreaking for me,” one fan who recalled working alongside the actor as a teen began. “He was always willing to share a joke and worldly advice. It was always a pleasure to see him around, and he was always *my* Robin Hood.”

“Tim was one of the most kindest, warmest people I have had the pleasure of meeting, and he just loved being surrounded by people,” another fan added.

“Tim was a huge supporter of the breast cancer research happening at the University of Nottingham, and as Robin Hood, very kindly helped us with our fundraising campaigns to raise even more money for vital research. He was a lovely man,” a third comment read.

Pollard is survived by a daughter, named Scarlett.