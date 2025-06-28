Beloved R&B Singer Walter Scott Dead at 81

Walter C. Scott Jr., a founding member and longtime vocalist of the R&B group The Whispers, has died.

Videos by Suggest

According to reports from Billboard and the Los Angeles Sentinel, Scott passed away after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 81.

The Whispers’ publicist, Desirae Benson, shared the news of Scott’s death on Facebook.

“We all are incredibly heartbroken,” Benson wrote alongside a candid snapshot. “His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions. Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten… We lost a legend!“

Questlove also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Scott.

“Love For Walter Scott of The Whispers…one of the most trusted voices in 70s soul music,” the Roots frontman wrote. “He along [with] his twin Wallace ‘Scotty’ Scott, rode the thin line of the common velvet smooth voice you were familiar with.”

Per Billboard, The Whispers became famous in the 1980s with songs like “And the Beat Goes On,” “Lady,” “It’s a Love Thing,” and “Rock Steady,” which reached No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart. Throughout their career, they earned 15 top 10 R&B hits and eight top 10 R&B albums, including two No. 1 albums: The Whispers and Love Is Where You Find It.

Walter Scott and His Brother Wallace Formed The Whispers in 1963

Walter Scott Jr. was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1944, and later moved with his family to Los Angeles. There, he and his brother Wallace formed The Whispers in 1963, along with Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Gordy Harmon. In 1966, the group moved to San Francisco to perform and refine their shows. Walter was drafted to Vietnam but rejoined in 1969.

Walter Scott, alongside Wallace Scott, performing in 2022. (Jeff Moore/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

The Whispers recorded for labels like Soul Clock, Janus, and Soul Train before finding success in 1978 after signing with Dick Griffey’s Solar Records. They reached No. 10 on the R&B chart with “(Let’s Go) All the Way” and followed it with the top 15 hit “(Olivia) Lost and Turned Out.” A year later, they released “And the Beat Goes On.”

After a larynx injury, Harmon was replaced by Leaveil Degree in 1973. Harmon passed away in 2023. Founding members Hutson and Caldwell died in 2000 and 2016, respectively. The Whispers were inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2014.

Walter leaves behind his wife, Jan, two sons, three grandchildren, and his brother, Wallace.