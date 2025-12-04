Beloved Peloton Instructor Steps Away as She Prepares to Welcome Baby

A beloved Peloton instructor announced she was stepping away from her fitness duties as she prepares to welcome her baby.

Just before Thanksgiving, British Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby announced her last class before maternity leave was officially done.

“Wrapped up with a 30 minute 90s Dance ride, because how could we not have a final dance party for the road,” she declared on Instagram. “So grateful I’ve been able to keep moving alongside you throughout my pregnancy.”

Hainsby then praised her classes by writing, “Me coaching you really is such a big part of my identity and has been my constant during the ups and downs of the last 7.5 years, so it does feel pretty surreal to be stepping away for a while.”

However, Hainsby confirmed that she would be back. “It is to welcome the best chapter yet, and I’ll see you on the other side! Thanks for all the love, not long now.”

In the post, Hainsby shared photos of her last Peloton class.

The Peloton instructor revealed the exciting baby news earlier this summer. “With a little help, and a lot of patience, it’s our time,” she wrote in her pregnancy announcement, which featured a photo of her showing her baby bump while her husband, Benjamin Alldis, hugged her.

The Peloton Instructor Receives Love and Support Near and Far

Fans quickly took to the comment section of the Peloton instructor’s last class post to show love and support.

“You made that ride look easy whilst heavily pregnant… what an incredible thing to show your baby in the future,” one fan wrote. “Goosebumps tbh xx.”

Another fan declared, “Wow what an amazing class to be in the studio for, that was definitely one that I’ll never forget. What a wonderful send off as you enter your next chapter. We cannot wait, look after yourself and we will see you at some point next year.”

Unable to contain his own excitement, Alldis wrote, “I’m so incredibly proud of you! Here we go.”











