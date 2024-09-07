Beloved Musician Sergio Mendes Dead at 83, Cause of Death Revealed

Sérgio Mendes, the singer and composer who played a pivotal role in popularizing the bossa nova music of his native Brazil, passed away. The “The Look of Love.” singer died Thursday in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family, TMZ reports. He was 83.

“His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children,” his family said in a statement.

They mentioned that he had been recently grappling with the lingering effects of long-term COVID-19.

Throughout his remarkable six-decade career, Mendes released over 35 albums. His final performances were held in 2023 for audiences in Paris, London, and Barcelona.

Mendes was born in 1941 in Niterói, Brazil. In his youth, he studied classical music. However, his passion for jazz was ignited when he listened to a Dave Brubeck record, per his website.

He started his musical journey performing in trios and quartets before relocating to the United States with his group, Brasil ’66. Their Portuguese-language single “Mas Que Nada” catapulted them to success, complemented by the smooth hit “The Look of Love.”

Sérgio Mendes Collaborated with Other Prolific Artists Over the Years

Over the years, Mendes has also collaborated with an impressive array of artists, including Herb Alpert, Frank Sinatra, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, and Stevie Wonder. Among his notable songs are “Scarborough Fair,” “Night and Day,” and “Never Gonna Let You Go.”

The 2020 documentary Sergio Mendes: In the Key of Joy delves into Mendes’ illustrious career and his collaborations with contemporary artists such as will.i.am, Common, and John Legend. Notably, Mendes and Legend earned a 2012 Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Real in Rio,” featured in the animated film Rio.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have such experiences because that has enriched my life,” Mendes told NPR in 2020. “Working with different people from different countries, from different cultures, I think it just helps you grow and learn new things. … I love that because you don’t program that. It’s about the magical encounter.”

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva commended Mendes for his remarkable career accomplishments, which feature an impressive 14 songs that have entered the US Top 100—more than any other Brazilian artist—and the receipt of a Grammy for the album Brasileiro in 1992.

“Sérgio Mendes was one of the greatest exponents and promoters of our music and culture in the world,” Lula wrote.