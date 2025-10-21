a-beloved-movie-and-tv-actor-reveals-engagement

Beloved movie and TV actor Billy Magnussen recently announced his engagement to photographer Erica Firestone.

The Lilo & Stitch star took to Instagram to share the exciting news by posting photos and a video of the proposal, which took place on a beach in Sardinia, Italy. “Anywhere, just as long as you’re by my side,” he wrote in the caption.

Firestone also shared photos of herself while sharing her and the movie/TV actor’s engagement news. “Dreamy blues and a dream vacation,” she wrote. “And that’s a wrap on Sardinia.”

Although it’s unclear how long the duo has been together, Firestone first appeared with Magnussen in a photo she shared in an October 2024 Instagram post. Firestone also posted pictures of herself and the actor in Aspen, Colorado, during the holiday season.

Along with Lilo and Stitch, Magnussen has appeared in films, including No Time to Die and Road House. He was also in the TV series Black Mirror and As the World Turns.

Fans Took to Social Media to Celebrate the Film/TV Actor’s Engagement

Just after Magnussen announced his engagement, fans took to the post’s comment section to celebrate the exciting news.

“It brings me so much joy to see you two happy together,” one fan wrote. “Also, that the poodle perm is immortalized in the engagement pics forever.”

Another fan wrote, “Omg I’m so excited and happy for you two. Love you both.”

Other fans flooded the comment section with congratulations and well-wishes.