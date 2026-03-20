Beloved Internet Celebrity Found Dead in Apartment at 25: RIP to Masza Graczykowska

Masza Graczykowska, a content creator with over 260,000 Instagram followers, has passed away.

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A spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw told local outlet Pudelek that the 25-year-old was found dead in a Warsaw, Poland, apartment on March 8. The spokesperson added that this has prompted a manslaughter investigation, which is standard procedure in Poland for undetermined causes of death.

An autopsy found “no third-party involvement” in Graczykowska’s death, prosecutors confirmed to the outlet. However, they noted that additional tests have been ordered. According to Pudelek, Graczykowska’s dog was also found at the scene and has since been retrieved by her family from a local shelter.

Masza Graczykowska Was Open About Mental Health Struggles in the Past

The beloved content creator was known for sharing lifestyle and fashion content on social media, though she had been largely inactive since late 2024. Graczykowska’s last Instagram post was seemingly shared on November 17, 2024.

Graczykowska was open about her mental health struggles, revealing in one of her final YouTube videos that she was grieving the death of a pet and had been abusing sedatives. In the video, posted on Nov. 6, 2024, she said she was sober and receiving psychological care.

“She fought all the time, and it was obvious she was suffering greatly, and it was tormenting her,” one fan comment read under her final YouTube post.

“I’ve been thinking about you lately, wondering how you’re doing and when you’ll be back… but fate had a different plan. You were one of the few honest people worth watching. Rest in peace,” another fan wrote.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.