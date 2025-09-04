Beloved DJ Dies in Ibiza: RIP to Alex Kentucky

The electronic music community is grieving the loss of Alex Kentucky, a highly respected DJ and producer.

The DJ, originally from Tenerife, Spain, built a thriving career in Ibiza, establishing himself as a highly respected figure in the deep house scene, per Welcome to Ibiza.

Fellow DJ Yves Murasca took to social media to share the sad news of Kentucky’s sudden passing.

“Yesterday, I received the heartbreaking news that our dear friend #alexkentucky has passed away,” he wrote in part on Facebook on August 20.

“Alex was one of the most precious people I ever met in the music industry,” Murasca continued. “His calm, generous, and empathetic nature was truly unique. He was not only an extraordinary human being but also a passionate radio host, founder of Be Adult Music, and a gifted DJ. Music was his great love.

“You could feel his passion and his remarkable sense of atmosphere in all of his productions and DJ sets. I truly cherished our collaborations and the exchange of ideas. Whenever I needed help, he was immediately there,” he added.

“Farewell, dear Alex. We will miss you deeply. Until we meet again on the other side,” Murasca concluded.

Kentucky’s cause of death was not disclosed.

DJ Alex Kentucky was Dubbed ‘Master of the Deep’

Known as the “Master of the Deep,” Alex Kentucky lived between Tenerife and Ibiza for more than 15 years. He also won awards such as Best National DJ or Best Deep House DJ. His passion for vinyl, which began in his teens, led him to become a professional during college and cemented his career in the Ibizan scene.

He was also the artistic director of the label Adult Music Records and a regular contributor to Ibiza Global Radio, channels through which he cultivated strong friendships and left his mark on the community.

“Alex, you will never be gone. Always with us and in our hearts,” culinary expert Chef Mirette Aly wrote in the caption of a video tribute on Instagram.

In the comments section, fans of Alex Kentucky also mourned his loss.

“May his soul rest in peace,” one fan wrote. “Condolences,” a second fan added.

“Music is dressed in mourning,” Jordi Carreras Muria wrote on social media, per Welcome to Ibiza. “You leave us an immense musical legacy, full of sensitivity and depth. Your essence will remain eternal in music and in our memories.”