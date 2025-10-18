beloved-comedian-steve-bridges-dead-at-41

Popular TikTok comedian Steve Bridges has died.

On Friday, Bridges’ wife, Chelsey, announced his death in an Instagram video, stating he passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on October 15. The comedian, who was a fan favorite for his point-of-view sketches on social media, was 41.

The Peoria, Illinois, Police Department confirmed to TMZ that officers responded to a report of a natural death at a private residence on Wednesday.

Chelsey stated in the video that she and Steve had been married for 16 years and shared three children.

“I’m really sorry to get on and tell you this, this way,” she said through tears. “I think if I wait any longer, I’m not going to be able to do it.”

“Who you saw online was just the characters that he created,” Chelsey added. “He was so talented because he was the opposite of all of them.”

Comedian Steve Bridges. (Image via Instagram / Steve Bridges)

“He was the most attentive father, and the best, the best husband,” she shared. “And the greatest, sweetest man. And thanks to you internet, he’s been able to live his dream of making people laugh. I am so thankful that he got to do that.”

Chelsey then urged viewers to be kind, noting that her children were online.

“I’m not going to tell my children that they can’t grieve online,” she explained. “I will probably grieve online too. This is life now. Please never take it for granted and try to live your dreams every day. Love your family and take care of yourself.”

Steve Bridges Had Over 2 Million Followers Across Instagram and TikTok

Bridges amassed over 2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram through comedic sketches. He often portrayed exaggerated common personalities, like solar panel salesmen, “deadbeat boyfriends,” and kids at public pools.

Chelsey shared that her husband prioritized fitness and diet after losing several relatives at a young age. His grandmother passed away in her sleep at 52, while his father and grandfather both died in their 40s.

“The world got a little darker,” a fan wrote in the comments section. “He really was my favorite content creator. Glad to experience his comedy.”

As of Saturday morning, a GoFundMe campaign launched by friends to support the Bridges family had raised over $48,000.