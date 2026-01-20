Beloved Cartoon Network Show Renewed for More Seasons After Hulu Revival

Things are about to get weird… for at least two more seasons. Hulu announced that a fan-favorite Cartoon Network show they revived is sticking around for a while longer.

Videos by Suggest

Hulu dropped the news on Instagram while promoting the Dec. 22 premiere of Season 2 of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (the follow-up to The Amazing World of Gumball from Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe). The streamer gifted fans more than just a premiere date, announcing the beloved show has also been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

“It may be Christmas, but we’re giving you some Easter eggs (plus a very exciting announcement!). How many can you spot?” the streamer teased in its caption.

Of course, it took no time for eagle-eyed fans to spot the real gift. In the right-hand corner of the holiday image (which showed characters riding in Santa’s sleigh packed with presents), a present was labeled “Season 3+4 COMING SOON!”

“3+4 additional seasons, you say?” one pleased fan wrote in the comments section. “We are so back,” another fan gushed, adding several flame emojis.

Meanwhile, at least one fan in the comments put an even bigger hope for the future on their vision board. “OK BUT WHEN’S THE MOVIE COMING OUT?” they wrote.

The Beloved Cartoon Show Combines Live Action, Puppets and CGI Alongside Traditional Animation

Executive producer Ben Bocquelet’s The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a 15-minute animated comedy that blends 2D and 3D animation, CGI, puppetry, and live action. Known for its distinct visual style and sharp meta-humor, the series creates a wildly imaginative world through its unique mix of media.

The voice cast features Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as his younger brother Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as his sister Anais. Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell return as Gumball’s parents, Nicole and Richard.

Season 2 of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball crashed onto Hulu in December. As for Seasons 3 and 4? We’re still waiting for the universe to glitch those details into reality… stay tuned for launch timing updates.