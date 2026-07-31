Beloved Band Cancels Dates After ‘Appendix Scare’

The Tedeschi Trucks Band was forced to cancel two scheduled festival appearances after co-founder Susan Tedeschi underwent surgery to have her appendix removed.

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The band shared the news in an Instagram post on June 20, explaining that the singer and guitarist required an appendectomy and would be unable to perform at the Newport Folk Festival and FloydFest while she recovered.

Tedeschi also addressed fans directly in a statement posted to social media.

“Hey everyone — Here with some unfortunate news. I had an appendix scare, and I’ve been told I need surgery to have it removed,” she wrote. “It’s a very common procedure, of course, and I’ll be okay, but sadly it does mean we have to cancel our appearances at Newport Folk and FloydFest.”

She said missing the performances was a difficult decision.

“I’m incredibly disappointed. I never cancel shows and don’t like inconveniencing our fans, band and crew. So, I need to take care of this now so it doesn’t become something more serious later,” she added.

Tedeschi also apologized to fans and festival organizers who had planned to attend the concerts.

“My apologies go out to the festival organizers and to everyone who was planning to see us. Thank you for your understanding and support,” Tedeschi continued. “We promise we’ll make it up to y’all as soon as we can. I’ll be back on my feet before you know it, and we’ll see you out there soon.”

Tedeschi fronts the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band alongside her husband, acclaimed guitarist Derek Trucks. The 12-piece ensemble has built a loyal following with its blend of blues, rock, soul, and improvisational performances.

Despite the recent setback, the band appears to be preparing to resume its tour. In the weeks since announcing the cancellations, the group’s social media accounts have continued promoting upcoming concerts.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is currently scheduled to return to the stage with two performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on July 31 and Aug. 1, suggesting Tedeschi’s recovery is progressing as expected, according to their website.

While the canceled festival appearances disappointed fans, Tedeschi expressed confidence that she would be back performing soon after taking time to recover from the routine procedure.