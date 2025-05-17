Beloved Actress Meta Velander Dead at 100

Renowned Swedish actress Meta Velander passed away Friday at the age of 100.

“She fell asleep in complete silence. She had been quite listless lately, no specific illness, but simply ran out of fuel,” her son explained, per the Sweden Herald.

Meta Velander was one of Sweden’s most celebrated and esteemed actresses, with much of her illustrious career dedicated to the City Theatre. Renowned for her exceptional talent, she was honored with the Theatre Association’s gold medal, alongside Yvonne Lombard, in recognition of their “extraordinary artistic achievement.”

Skådespelaren Meta Velander har dött, 100 år gammal.

Det uppger hennes son för TT.



Hon var bland annat känd för sin medverkan i tv-serierna ”Pip-Larssons” och ”Rederiet”.



Läs mer här: https://t.co/x0FLYkVgeC pic.twitter.com/ne29fjWY22 — Arnold (@Arnold88v8) May 17, 2025

Born in August 1924, she discovered her passion for acting early, performing in school plays during her youth. After honing her craft at the prestigious Royal Dramatic Training Academy from 1947 to 1950, she began her professional career at Uppsala Stadsteater, where she performed until 1957. In 1960, she joined Stockholm’s Stadsteater, continuing her theatrical journey.

Meta Velander Made Her Film Debut in 1945

Per IMDb, her film debut came in 1945 with a role in the movie Kungliga patrasket, marking the beginning of her presence on the silver screen.

Meta Velander hosted episodes of Sommar i P1 on Sveriges Radio in both 1982 and 2010.

In 1974, Meta Velander portrayed Hedvig in the TV series Huset Silfvercronas gåta, which aired on SVT. She later appeared as Mrs. Palm in the 1998 series Pip-Larssons. In 2003, she took on a prominent role in Carin Mannheimer’s TV series Solbacken Avd. E., also broadcast on SVT.

In 2001, she starred alongside Helena Bergström in the thriller Deadline. Nearly a decade later, in 2010, she portrayed the character Elsa in the film Dear Alice.

In 2020, she also appeared in the Viaplay TV series Älska mig.

Meta Velander was married to actor Ingvar Kjellson from 1949 until his passing in 2014. In her later years, she resided in a nursing home. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.