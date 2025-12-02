beloved-actress-and-performer-dead-at-93-showbiz-world-mourns-death-of-toni-lamond.

Trailblazing Australian entertainer Toni Lamond, whose career spanned eight decades, has died, leaving generations of fans and colleagues devastated.

According to Australian outlet TV Tonight, the beloved veteran performer died on Saturday at the age of 93.

Lamond, born in 1932, began her career at just 10 years old, singing on the radio and touring with her parents in variety shows.

Her first starring role was in 1952 alongside Tommy Trinder during The Tommy Trinder Show. She performed in stage productions such as Oliver, Annie Get Your Gun, The Pajama Game, Gypsy, 42nd Street, and The Pirates of Penzance, among others.

Toni Lamond (as Auntie Dier, Deirdre) in the 1986 CBS made-for-TV movie miniseries ‘The Last Frontier.’ (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Per IMDb, her TV credits include iconic Aussie shows alongside Hollywood hits such as The Graham Kennedy Show, Bandstand, Murder She Wrote, The Bob Newhart Show, Starsky & Hutch, and Denise. She has also appeared in The Mike Walsh Show, The Bert Newton Show, Parkinson in Australia, In Melbourne Today, Good Morning Australia, Division 4, Number 96, and Spicks and Specks.

Lamond also appeared in The Love Boat, Highway to Heaven, Eight Is Enough, Punky Brewster, The Pirates of Penzance, and the films Spotswood and Razzle Dazzle.

Peers and Fans Pay Tribute to Toni Lamond

Meanwhile, fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss of Toni Lamond.

“So saddened to learn of the passing of Toni Lamond,” comic Marty Fields wrote on X. “A great friend to our family for decades, sister to Helen Reddy, and multitalented veteran of the Australian showbiz scene. A legend. Vale.”

Very sad to hear of showbiz legend Toni Lamond’s death at 93. What a life and career! A list of TV.stage and movie credits as long as your arm – both here and overseas. Fun fact- she was the first woman in the world to host a Tonight Show. She won a Logie & performed on the… pic.twitter.com/9vEeZ1FGCL — Peter Ford (@newmrpford) November 29, 2025

“Honoured to have worked with Toni on a one-off Cabaret event with a full symphony orchestra — an unforgettable experience,” actress Sally-Anne Upton wrote. “Her warmth, generosity, and knockout stage presence stay with me always. Rest in peace, beautiful Toni. Your legacy lives on.”

VALE, Toni Lamond AM

Honoured to have worked with Toni on a one-off Cabaret event with a full symphony orchestra — an unforgettable experience. Her warmth, generosity and knockout stage presence stay with me always.

Rest in peace, beautiful Toni. Your legacy lives on ⭐️ #Legend pic.twitter.com/X7K22XJVu1 — SALLY-ANNE UPTON (@SalUPTON) November 30, 2025

“Farewell to a trailblazer and genuine star of Australian theatre, film & television,” one mourning fan wrote on X. “Feel blessed that I was able to see you perform live. Love & Hugs to family, friends, and fans of the great Toni Lamond.”

In 1954, Lamond married performer Frank Sheldon. Tragedy struck in 1966 when Sheldon died by suicide while she was performing in Oliver!. Producers reportedly made her perform the night after his funeral.

Her many accolades include Logie Awards, Mo Awards, and Variety Club Awards. She also earned the Helpmann Award for Lifetime Achievement, an Equity Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Centenary Medal for Service to the Arts Community.

Lamond has also been recognized with the Victorian Honour Roll of Women and the Order of Australia for her contributions to the entertainment industry.