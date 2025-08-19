Beloved ’80s Movie Star Dies After ‘Prolonged Health Issues’: Shanawas Was 71

Internationally beloved actor Shanawas has died.

Videos by Suggest

Shanawas, who was also the son of iconic Malayalam actor Prem Nazir, passed away on August 4, according to the Times of India. He was 71.

Though no cause of death was listed, NDTV reported he died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after “prolonged health issues.”

🙏 Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #Shanavas, beloved son of Malayalam legend #PremNazir. A talented actor who carried forward a legacy with grace.



May his soul rest in peace.



🕊️ #RIPShanavas #MalayalamCinema #LegendLivesOn #Shanawas pic.twitter.com/Z8DxJiuVSR — Arif Khan (@ajuarif) August 4, 2025

Shanawas was born at Thiruvananthapuram, as the son of Prem Nazir (one of the biggest Indian actors of his generation) and his wife Habeeba Beevi. He had three sisters. He completed his primary education at Chirayakeezhu English Medium School, Montfort School, Yercaud, and pursued a master’s degree in English literature from The New College, Chennai.

Shanawas started his acting career with the 1981 film Premageethangal, directed by Balachandra Menon. He acted in over 50 films and several television serials. His notable works include Mazhanilavu, Neelagiri, Manithali, Gaanam, Aazhi, and Human.

Shanawas Returns to Acting After a Major Haitus

After a break from acting, Shanawas returned to the spotlight with the 2011 Mohanlal-starrer China Town. He remained active in the industry, with his final performance in the 2022 blockbuster Jana Gana Mana, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Shanawas settled in Malaysia with his wife, Ayisha Beevi, who happens to be the daughter of Prem Nazir’s eldest sister, the late Suleikha Beevi. They have two sons, Shameer Khan and Ajith Khan. Shameer tried his hand at acting in the Malayalam movie Uppukandam Brothers Back in Action, but the project bombed. He’s now a Manager and Vlogger in Malaysia. Ajith, on the other hand, is living and working in Australia.

The news of his passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the community, including Kerala’s General Education Minister, V. Sivankutty. The minister honored Shanawas by reflecting on his significant contributions to the Malayalam entertainment industry and the profound void his absence will leave behind.