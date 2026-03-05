beach-boys-legend-to-stop-touring-after-61-years

A long-time member of The Beach Boys’ touring band is saying farewell.

On March 4, Bruce Johnston announced his departure from the rock group in a statement to Rolling Stone. Johnston had been with the band since April 1965.

“It’s time for Part Three of my lengthy musical career!”Johnston, 83, told the outlet, “I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming!!! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again.”

The vocalist, songwriter, bassist, and keyboardist added that he was also “currently working on developing a speaking-engagement chapter of my career — inspired in part by Cary Grant, who long ago made a similar move after his movie career.”

Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys performs during Riot Fest at Douglass Park on September 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

“With a ton of help designing what I speak about from John Stamos, I’ll be doing appearances and events of my own. I might even sing ‘Disney Girls’ & ‘I Write The Songs!!’” he explained.

However, the veteran musician isn’t totally done with the Beach Boys.

Johnston pointed out that he would still “join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at The Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our Nation’s 250th Birthday!!”

“This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy,” Johnston concluded.

Beach Boys Founder Mike Love Shows His Support for Bruce Johnston

Following Johnston’s announcement, Mike Love provided a statement to Rolling Stone. He praised Johnston as “one of the greatest songwriters, vocalists, and keyboardists of our time.”

“We’ve had the honor of his performance and participation for many, many years with the Beach Boys,” Love told the outlet. “Change is always promised in life; today, we find ourselves in a chapter of change, but not an end.”

“Bruce shifts his focus on what he does so well, which is songwriting and recording,” the 84-year-old continued. “I personally look forward to collaborating in the studio with Bruce in the very near future. I am very supportive of Bruce, and I have every confidence that he will produce great music.”

Aside from the 2012 reunion tour, Johnston has been the only original member to tour with Love for the past 28 years. Throughout his career, he wrote several Beach Boys songs, including “Disney Girls,” “Deirdre,” and “Tears in the Morning.”

Chris Cron, leader of the Beach Boys tribute band Pet Sounds Live, is set to take Johnston’s place, according to Rolling Stone.