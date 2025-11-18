bbc-apologizes-to-royal-family-member-after-remembrance-broadcast-backlash

The BBC has apologized to royal family member Kate Middleton after the media outlet faced extensive backlash over its coverage of Remembrance Day (also known as Armistice Day).

In a statement, the BBC acknowledged it received complaints from people who were “unhappy” that it didn’t use the Princess of Wales’ correct title during its Remembrance Day coverage.

“During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day, we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales, as Kate Middleton,” the BBC stated. “These were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise. Throughout our Armistice Day coverage more broadly, we referred to Catherine by her correct title.”

Among those who criticized the BBC for its coverage of the royal family on Remembrance Day were members of Parliament.

“A reminder to @BBCNews to educate its broadcasters that the Princess of Wales has not been ‘Kate Middleton’ since 2011,” Jim Shannon, an MP for Strangford, Northern Ireland, stated on X (formerly Twitter). “Her correct title is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Get it right.”

The royal family member took to social media for a Remembrance Day tribute.

“In Memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” she wrote in a handwritten note. “We will remember them.”

She then signed the message with “Catherine.”

Although she has been married to Prince William since 2011, Princess Catherine has often been referred to as Kate Middleton.

The BBC’s apology came after a commentator described life as a “living hell” for members of the royal family.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the YouTube series Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, spoke to Fox News Digital about the lives of a royal family member.

“It is a living hell to be a member of the royal family,” she stated. “The public has higher expectations of you. You are held to a higher moral standard. Other people have a say in who you marry. You are expected to look beautiful and always behave yourself.”

She further called out the public’s criticism of royal family members and their appearances.

“Last year, reality TV flunky Narinder Kaur made headlines after criticizing the appearance of Catherine, Princess of Wales,” Schofield pointed out. “She said the princess was aging poorly — and this is after we all knew Catherine had cancer.”

The commentator also pointed out, “Imagine surviving the fight of your life, only for commentary to focus on your physical appearance. Your babies are immediately in the public eye. You struggle in school to make friends because you don’t know who sincerely wants to be your friend and who is using you.”

Schofield then noted that isolation is “certainly a problem” for members of the royal family. “That’s why the late queen loved surrounding herself with her cousins and old friends,” she added. “The queen knew she could trust her family members — and that they understood her unique circumstances.”