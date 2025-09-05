‘Baywatch’ Star Undergoes Mastectomy

A former Baywatch star recently shared that she has undergone a mastectomy as her cancer journey continues.

Videos by Suggest

Nicole Eggert, diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in December 2023, shared on Instagram on August 27, “Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?”

The Charles in Charge actress shared the message alongside a mirror selfie, capturing herself from the neck down in a fitted black sports bra and white underwear.

Plenty of fans and friends flooded the comments section with words of support for the 53-year-old actress.

“Damn, Nicole. You are fierce,” fellow Baywatch actress Erika Eleniak wrote, adding red heart emojis. “You look great!!! Warrior Woman!” yet another Baywatch alum, Gena Lee Nolin added. “Sending love fierce warrior,” 80s teen idol Debbie Gibson wrote.

“Having ovarian cancer surgery in a few weeks. Cancer sucks!!” a fan lamented.

Meanwhile, Eggert got candid about the surgery in the comments section.

“No drains, or are you just hiding them super well?” one fan asked, adding,”You look great as always.”

“No drains,” Eggert replied. “I had one for a few days with the first mastectomy, but not this time,” she added.

Of course, the mom of two has been candid in the past about her cancer journey.

“It’s no joke,” she admitted in an August 8 Instagram video. “They call it scanxiety—the anxiety leading up to it is debilitating—it’s horrible.”

‘Baywatch’ stars Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson circa 1992. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

Eggert said she felt so nervous waiting for her results that she thought she might “vomit all over the waiting room.”

“I was shaking,” she added. “I kept thinking I was gonna faint.”

Fortunately, the actress received uplifting news—her scans came back clear. Yet, even this positive outcome left her overwhelmed with emotion.

“I’m sobbing. I’m crying and weeping of gratitude and happiness and all the emotions,” she shared. “It’s so up and down. It’s so much on us.”

The actress stated that dealing with cancer “is not for the weary” and added, “This is hardcore stuff.”