baseball-legend-accused-of-possessing-crack-or-meth

A former Major League Baseball star was arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop allegedly revealed he was carrying crack cocaine or meth.

TMZ reported that Lenny Dykstra, a former Mets and Phillies standout, was a passenger in a 2015 GMC Sierra pulled over for traffic violations shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

During questioning, Dykstra allegedly opened the glove box to help officers confirm his identity. Police then reportedly saw a “container holding suspected crack-cocaine/methamphetamine and a glass smoking device containing suspected drug residue,” according to TMZ.

Although officers reportedly did not field-test the alleged narcotics, they arrested the 62-year-old Dykstra. He has since been charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lenny Dykstra of the Phillies in the dugout during a 1993 game against the Giants at Candlestick Park. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

“During this investigation, the passenger was found to be in possession of narcotics and narcotic-related equipment/paraphernalia,” the police report said, according to the Inquirer. “Charges to be filed.”

According to the Inquirer, the Scranton resident’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Pike County.

Meanwhile, Dykstra’s lawyer, Matthew Blit, told TMZ that his client is innocent.

“We firmly assert that the alleged narcotics did not belong to Lenny, who is currently recovering from a serious stroke. Lenny was not knowingly in possession of or under the influence of any narcotics on his person and was not taken into custody at the scene,” Blit told the outlet.

“The driver was arrested and taken into custody at the scene and accused of 17 counts, including being under the influence. Not Lenny. Attorney Tom Mincer and our team remain steadfast in our commitment to absolving Lenny of all possession charges,” Bilt added.

Lenny Dykstra Has Faced Several Legal Issues Since His Baseball Career Ended

Since his baseball career ended in 1996, Dykstra has faced numerous legal issues, including multiple arrests. In 2018, he was arrested for drug possession and making threats toward an Uber driver. Then in 2011, he faced charges for drug possession and grand theft auto.

In 2012, he served a prison sentence after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud and other charges. He has also faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dykstra played his entire career with the Mets and Phillies, winning a championship with the 1986 Mets. He also finished second in MVP voting in 1993 with Philadelphia.