Barron Trump Turns Heads as NYU’s Unexpected ‘Ladies Man’ – Even Among Campus Liberals

Barron Trump, now 18 and a freshman at NYU’s Stern School of Business, is reportedly making a name for himself—and not just in the classroom. Word has it, he’s become quite the fan favorite… among the ladies.

“[Barron is] at Stern so he’s studying business in some way. He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” an insider recently told People.

It seems President Donald Trump’s only child with Melania has the good to get the ladies going. Even the ones to the left of the aisle.

“He’s tall [allegedly 6’7″] and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him,” the source added.

A Recent Poll Showed Americans Already Lining Up to Vote for a Potential President Barron Trump

While Barron develops his rep as a big man on campus, a recent poll implied his popularity politically is already at epic proportions. Republicans already yearn to see him take the highest office… and are willing to change the law of the land to make it happen ASAP.

According to a recent Daily Mail/J.L. Partners poll, 40% of Republicans would consider amending the Constitution to enable Barron Trump to launch a presidential campaign.

When President Trump ends his second term, some Republicans appear to have their sights set on the next generation. Nearly half of Republican voters—49 percent—express support for Barron Trump pursuing a future bid for the presidency.

Twenty-two percent expressed no clear opinion, neither supporting nor opposing the idea. Only thirteen percent of Republicans opposed it. Meanwhile, fifteen percent remained undecided.

As expected, a significant majority of Democrats opposed the idea, with 59 percent expressing their disapproval in the poll.

Of course, Barron Trump, at just 18 years old, is still far from meeting the age requirement to run for president in the United States, which is set at 35. It will be another 17 years before he becomes eligible to pursue the nation’s highest office. By 2028, when his father is anticipated to hand over the reins to another Republican, Barron will only be 22.

However, a pesky law never stood in the way of what real red blooded Americans want.

According to the poll, 40% of Republicans would support amending the Constitution to allow Barron Trump to run for president at the age of 22.

However, like all polls, take this one with a grain of salt. The poll was conducted from March 5 to March 7, surveying just 1,019 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.4%.